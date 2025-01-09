ARTICLE
9 January 2025

FDA Approves Celltrion's STEQEYMA (Ustekinumab-stba)

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
On December 18, 2024, Celltrion announced that the FDA has approved its ustekinumab biosimilar, STEQEYMA (ustekinumab-stba), referencing Jannsen's STELARA. STEQEYMA is approved for subcutaneous injection.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Daniel Farraye

On December 18, 2024, Celltrion announced that the FDA has approved its ustekinumab biosimilar, STEQEYMA (ustekinumab-stba), referencing Jannsen's STELARA. STEQEYMA is approved for subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion in adult and pediatric patients for treatment of various psoriatic conditions, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis. STEQEYMA is the seventh ustekinumab biosimilar to be approved by the FDA. Ustekinumab is a monoclonal antibody that selectively inhibits human interleukin IL-12 and IL-23, cytokines that play a role in inflammatory immune responses.

According to Celltrion, STEQEYMA is expected to be marketed in the United States beginning in February 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Daniel Farraye
Daniel Farraye
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More