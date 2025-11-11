Cybersecurity Newsletter November 2025

CONSIDER THIS



Happiest Place on Earth? On October 7, 2025 , UC Irvine researchers published a report about the Mic-E-Mouse attack in which high-DPI optical sensors in computer mice can detect desk vibrations and reconstruct speech.



On October 7, 2025, OpenAI published a report indicating that businesses remain poised to defend against deepfakes, despite poor investment to defend against them.



On October 9, 2025, Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, introduced the Protecting America from Cyber Threats (PACT) Act, a proposed replacement to the expired Cybersecurity and Information Sharing Act of 2015, which provides liability protections for organizations that share cyber threat data with each other and the federal government.

Ransomware Payments Drop. On October 27, 2025, Coveware reported that ransomware payment rates dropped to a historical low of 23% in Q3 2025 and the average ransom payment in Q3 2025 was roughly $377,000, a 66% decrease from the previous quarter.

Heed CISA's and NSA's Exchange on Exchange. On October 30, 2025, CISA and NSA released guidance to help IT personnel harden Microsoft Exchange servers to help prevent against attacks.

Bitcoin Fixer Involved in His Last Fix. On October 1, 2025 , a Malaysian national pleaded guilty for his role in an investment fraud scam that converted stolen assets into cryptocurrency.



On October 3, 2025, the recently shuttered Scattered Lapsus$ ransomware group made an unexpected appearance threatening to publish the stolen data from Salesforce customers.



On October 8, 2025, LockBit, Qilin, and DragonForce joined forces to form a three-gang cartel and invited other threat actors to join and collaborate with them.



On , LockBit, Qilin, and DragonForce joined forces to form a three-gang cartel and invited other threat actors to join and collaborate with them. BPH Keeps 'Em Safe. On October 15, 2025, security researches profiled Qilin's use of bulletproof hosting (BPH) providers that enables Qilin to host content with minimal oversight, in pro-secrecy jurisdictions, and structured across complex webs of anonymous and geographically distributed shell companies, to allow Qilin to evade abuse complaints and even law enforcement intervention.

