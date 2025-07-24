ARTICLE
24 July 2025

GENIUS Act Update: Historic Stablecoin Legislation Heads To President's Desk

After the Senate passed the GENIUS Act last month, the House of Representatives has now passed the GENIUS Act by a vote of 308-122, sending the landmark stablecoin legislation to President Trump for his signature. As we detailed in our previous analysis of when the Senate passed the GENIUS Act, this represents the first comprehensive federal framework governing stablecoins.1 A comprehensive client advisory is forthcoming.

