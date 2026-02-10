Can You Sell Venezuelan-Origin Oil Now? Try Our Checklist And See!

On January 29, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took its first steps to loosen the sanctions against Venezuela following the capture and removal of Nicolás Maduro at the beginning of January.

With the issuance of General License 46 on January 29 and subsequently General License 47 on February 3, under the Venezuelan Sanctions Regulations, OFAC provides authorization for transactions related to certain activities by "established US entities" involving Venezuelan-origin oil and certain activities related to US-origin diluents.

General License 46

Covered Activities

The covered transactions under General License 46 are limited to those ordinarily incident and necessary to the activities of lifting, export, reexport, sale, resale, supply, storage, marketing, purchase, delivery, or transportation of Venezuelan-origin oil by established US entities. The general license specifically states that these activities include the refining of Venezuelan-origin oil, arranging shipping and logistics services, chartering vessels, obtaining marine insurance and protection and indemnity coverage, and arranging port and terminal services. Consistent with OFAC's long-standing interpretation of its "including" clauses, we interpret this list to be illustrative and not exclusive.

Although General License 46 refers to "the lifting" of Venezuelan-origin oil, it is unclear whether the term refers to loading the crude oil from the storage terminal onto a transport vessel or the bringing up of oil from underground. If it refers only to loading, the general license does not appear to cover, for now, the supply of products and services that will be needed to fix and modernize the drilling and production of Venezuelan crude oil as opposed to its refining. We hope OFAC will publish an FAQ clarifying this ambiguity.

'Established' US Entities

The underlying Venezuelan-oil-related activity must be conducted by an established US entity (defined as an entity organized under the laws of the United States or any jurisdiction within the United States on or before January 29, 2025). We suspect this is to avoid having non-US persons form new US entities to take advantage of this license. Where does this leave non-US persons who want to trade in Venezuelan-origin oil? Provided that an established US entity is a party to the underlying Venezuelan-oil-related activity, non-US persons conducting ordinarily incident and necessary activities would be covered. But what about Venezuelan-oil-related activity where no established US entityis involved? Normally, non-US persons who would fall within the four corners of a general license if they were in the United States face no risk of targeting under OFAC sanctions. This practice, which OFAC often states in its FAQs, is based on the concept that if it is legal for a US person to perform a transaction, the US government does not want to sanction non-US persons for engaging in the same behavior. It is unclear, however, whether this same safe harbor exists for General License 46 where no established US entityis involved. And since any contracts that involve the government of Venezuela, PdVSA, or PdVSA entities are required to be governed by US law and any payments to a blocked person must be made into the Foreign Government Deposit Funds (created in Executive Order 14373) or another account as instructed by the US Department of the Treasury, it makes sense for foreign persons to confirm the availability of the safe harbor before proceeding. This too may make sense for an OFAC clarifying FAQ.

License Conditions

There are a number of conditions that must be fulfilled in order to rely on General License 46 to authorize transactions that would otherwise be prohibited under the Venezuelan Sanctions Regulations, including in particular reporting requirements to the US Department of State and US Department of Energy that apply to those that export, re-export, sell, resell, or supply Venezuelan-origin oil to countries other than the United States. The following checklist can be used to confirm you are meeting all of the requirements to rely on General License 46. Do not forget that the last one is a continuing obligation to file reports each 90 days that any transactions involving oil that is exported, reexported, sold, resold, or supplied to a country other than the United States pursuant to the general license are ongoing!

General License 46 Checklist

◻ Any sanctioned persons or entities involved in the transaction are only sanctioned under the Venezuelan Sanctions Regulations; such persons and entities are NOT sanctioned under other OFAC sanctions regimes. ◻ The transaction is ordinarily incident and necessary to the lifting, refining, exportation, re-exportation, sale, resale, supply, storage, marketing, purchase, delivery, or transportation of Venezuelan-origin oil by an established US entity (an entity organized under the laws of the United States or any jurisdiction within the United States on or before January 29, 2025). ◻ The transaction is being conducted by an established US entity (an entity organized under the laws of the United States or any jurisdiction within the United States on or before January 29, 2025). ◻ The contracts for transactions with the government of Venezuela, PdVSA, or any entity in which PdVSA owns, directly or indirectly, a 50% or greater interest (PdVSA Entities) specifies that the laws of the United States or any jurisdiction within the United States govern the contract and that any dispute resolution under the contract occur in the United States. ◻ Monetary payments to a blocked person (that is, persons blocked under only the Venezuela Sanctions Regulations) are made into the Foreign Government Deposit Funds (Executive Order 14373), or another account as instructed by the US Department of the Treasury. ◻ Payment terms are commercially reasonable. ◻ Payment terms do NOT involve debt swaps or payments in gold. ◻ Payment terms and payments are NOT denominated in digital currency, digital coin, or digital tokens issued by, for, or on behalf of the government of Venezuela (including the petro). ◻ The transaction does NOT involve a person located in or organized under the laws of Russia, Iran, North Korea, or Cuba, or any entity that is owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by, or in a joint venture with, such persons. ◻ The transaction does NOT involve an entity located in or organized under the laws of Venezuela or the United States that is owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by, or in a joint venture with, a person located in or organized under the laws of China. ◻ The transaction does NOT involve the unblocking of any property blocked under the Venezuelan Sanctions Regulations. ◻ The transaction does NOT involve a blocked vessel. Unless OFAC clarifies otherwise, this includes any vessel identified as blocked property on the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List as well as any other vessel owned, controlled, managed, or chartered by the government of Venezuela, PdVSA, any PdVSA Entities, or any other persons whose property and interests in property are blocked. ◻ If the oil is exported, reexported, sold, resold, or supplied to a country other than the United States, a detailed report is sent to Sanctions_inbox@state.gov and VZReporting@doe.gov within 10 days of the execution of the first such transaction that identifies the following for each transaction: The parties involved.

The quantities, values, and countries of ultimate destination.

The dates that the transactions occurred.

Any taxes, fees, or other payments provided to the government of Venezuela. ◻ CONTINUING: If the oil is exported, reexported, sold, resold, or supplied to a country other than the United States, a detailed report containing the information described immediately above is sent to Sanctions_inbox@state.gov and VZReporting@doe.gov each 90 days that such transactions are ongoing.

General License 47

Covered Activities

Covered activities under General License 47 are limited to those that are ordinarily incident and necessary to the exportation, re-exportation, sale, resale, supply, storage, marketing, delivery, or transportation of US-origin diluents to Venezuela. Importantly, there is no requirement under this general license that an "established US entity" be involved.

The transactions authorized include the processing of payments and arranging shipping and logistics services, including chartering vessels, obtaining marine insurance and protection and indemnity coverage, and arranging port and terminal services.

General License 47 includes the authorization of such transactions with the government of Venezuela, Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A., or any PdVSA Entities, as well as port authorities or terminal operators that are part of the government of Venezuela.

License Conditions

The general license includes numerous license conditions. The following checklist can be used to confirm you are meeting all of the requirements under General License 47. Be mindful again of the continuing obligation to file reports every 90 days that the transactions under the general license are ongoing!

General License 47 Checklist

◻ The contracts for transactions with the government of Venezuela, PdVSA, or PdVSA Entities, specifies that the laws of the United States or any jurisdiction within the United States govern the contract and that any dispute resolution under the contract occur in the United States. ◻ Payment terms and payments are NOT denominated in digital currency, digital coin, or digital tokens issued by, for, or on behalf of the government of Venezuela (including the petro). ◻ Payment terms must NOT involve debt swaps or payments in gold. ◻ Payment terms must be commercially reasonable. ◻ The transaction does NOT involve a person located in or organized under the laws of Russia, Iran, North Korea, or Cuba, or any entity that is owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by, or in a joint venture with, such persons. ◻ The transaction does NOT involve the unblocking of any property blocked under the Venezuelan Sanctions Regulations. ◻ The transaction does NOT involve a blocked vessel. Unless OFAC clarifies otherwise, this includes any vessel identified as blocked property on the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List as well as any other vessel owned, controlled, managed, or chartered by the government of Venezuela, PdVSA, any PdVSA Entities, or any other persons whose property and interests in property are blocked. ◻ Any person that exports, re-exports, sells, resells, or supplies US origin diluents to Venezuela pursuant to this general license must provide a detailed report via email to Sanctions_inbox@state.gov and VZReporting@doe.gov within 10 days after the execution of the first of such transactions identifying: The parties involved.

The quantities and values.

The dates the transactions occurred. ◻ CONTINUING: Any person that exports, re-exports, sells, resells, or supplies US origin diluents to Venezuela pursuant to this general license must provide a detailed report containing the above information by email to Sanctions_inbox@state.gov and VZReporting@doe.gov every 90 days while the transactions are ongoing.

