Webinar: Annual Ocean Container Shipping Market Outlook Call - Hosted By STIFEL (Video)

We were honored to be hosted by Stifel on their recent webinar, where we discussed insights from our 2025 Container Shipping Outlook. It was a pleasure to share key market developments, including the impacts of tariffs, global trade policy, and supply chain shifts. While disruption may serve to be beneficial for near-term service provider pricing, the long-term impacts remain uncertain.
Both Stifel and our AlixPartners team anticipate that increased trade barriers could accelerate near-shoring and re-shoring, with the potential to benefit overland and short-sea modes over traditional long-haul lanes.
We look forward to continuing these important conversations and contributing to the industry's understanding of these critical issues.
Please explore insights from the webinar below:
