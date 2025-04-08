Webinar: Annual Ocean Container Shipping Market Outlook Call - Hosted By STIFEL (Video)

We were honored to be hosted by Stifel on their recent webinar, where we discussed insights from our 2025 Container Shipping Outlook.

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.

We were honored to be hosted by Stifel on their recent webinar, where we discussed insights from our 2025 Container Shipping Outlook. It was a pleasure to share key market developments, including the impacts of tariffs, global trade policy, and supply chain shifts. While disruption may serve to be beneficial for near-term service provider pricing, the long-term impacts remain uncertain.

Both Stifel and our AlixPartners team anticipate that increased trade barriers could accelerate near-shoring and re-shoring, with the potential to benefit overland and short-sea modes over traditional long-haul lanes.

We look forward to continuing these important conversations and contributing to the industry's understanding of these critical issues.

Please explore insights from the webinar below:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.