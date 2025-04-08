ARTICLE
8 April 2025

Webinar: Annual Ocean Container Shipping Market Outlook Call - Hosted By STIFEL (Video)

AlixPartners

Contributor

We were honored to be hosted by Stifel on their recent webinar, where we discussed insights from our 2025 Container Shipping Outlook.
Marc Iampieri,Erik Mattson, and Luiz Gosling
We were honored to be hosted by Stifel on their recent webinar, where we discussed insights from our 2025 Container Shipping Outlook. It was a pleasure to share key market developments, including the impacts of tariffs, global trade policy, and supply chain shifts. While disruption may serve to be beneficial for near-term service provider pricing, the long-term impacts remain uncertain. 

Both Stifel and our AlixPartners team anticipate that increased trade barriers could accelerate near-shoring and re-shoring, with the potential to benefit overland and short-sea modes over traditional long-haul lanes. 

We look forward to continuing these important conversations and contributing to the industry's understanding of these critical issues.

Please explore insights from the webinar below:

Authors
Photo of Marc Iampieri
Marc Iampieri
Photo of Erik Mattson
Erik Mattson
Photo of Luiz Gosling
Luiz Gosling
