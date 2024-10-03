UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of September 23, 2024

The UK imposed a £15,000 penalty on ICSL for breaching Russia sanctions, added five ships and two entities to the Russia sanctions list, and published a briefing on sanctions targeting countries supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

1. Russia Sanctions

Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) issues monetary penalty for breaches of Russia sanctions: On September 27, 2024, OFSI published details of a £15,000 monetary penalty imposed against Integral Concierge Services Limited ("ICSL") for breaches of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. The penalty related to 26 payments made or received by ICSL in 2022 and 2023 in connection with property management services it provided to a UK assets freeze target. ICSL also breached the reporting requirements under certain general licences issues by OFSI. ( Report_of_Penalty_for_Breach_of_Financial_Sanctions_-_ICSL.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk)).

2. Other Sanctions

UK House of Commons publishes Research Briefing on sanctions against countries supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine: On September 25, 2024, the UK House of Commons published a research briefing on sanctions against countries supporting Russia' invasion of Ukraine. The briefing describes efforts taken to tackle sanctions evasion and describes measures taken against countries providing military support to Russia, with a focus on Belarus, Iran, North Korea and China. ( https://researchbriefings.files.parliament.uk/documents/CBP-10048/CBP-10048.pdf).

