Partners Wendy Wysong and Ali Burney, and associates Wilson Zhao and Zoey Hong authored an article for Export Compliance Manager titled, "Next Version of US Outbound Investments Rule Targeting China." The article discusses ramifications of the preliminary version of the US Outbound Investment Rule implementing Executive Order 14105, which authorized a new national security regulatory regime to prohibit or require notification of certain US investments concerning China (including Hong Kong and Macau) that involve semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Read the full article in Export Compliance Manager (Subscription required).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.