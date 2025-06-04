ARTICLE
4 June 2025

Emerging Risks With Microplastics: What Consumer Product Companies Need To Know

AP
Microplastics are becoming a growing legal, regulatory, environmental, and reputational risk for consumer...
United States Environment
Lori B. Leskin and Allison B. Rumsey
Microplastics are becoming a growing legal, regulatory, environmental, and reputational risk for consumer product companies. As new restrictions emerge and early litigation gains traction, it's important for businesses to assess potential exposure across packaging, product materials, and supply chains. This webinar will cover PFAS trends, evolving litigation risks, and proactive strategies to reduce exposure for consumer product companies.

Authors
Photo of Lori B. Leskin
Lori B. Leskin
Photo of Allison B. Rumsey
Allison B. Rumsey
