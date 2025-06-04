Emerging Risks With Microplastics: What Consumer Product Companies Need To Know

Microplastics are becoming a growing legal, regulatory, environmental, and reputational risk for consumer product companies. As new restrictions emerge and early litigation gains traction, it's important for businesses to assess potential exposure across packaging, product materials, and supply chains. This webinar will cover PFAS trends, evolving litigation risks, and proactive strategies to reduce exposure for consumer product companies.

