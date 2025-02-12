EPA Postpones Addition Of Nine PFAS To Toxics Release Inventory For Reporting Year 2025

On February 5, 2025, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) delayed until March 21, 2025, the effective date of a January 2025 rule adding nine per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) to the list of chemicals subject to toxic chemical release reporting under the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA) and the Pollution Prevention Act (PPA). 90 Fed. Reg. 9010. As reported in our January 13, 2025, blog item, the January rule updates the regulations to identify nine PFAS that must be reported pursuant to the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 (FY2020 NDAA). The PFAS added to the Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) are:

Ammonium perfluorodecanoate (PFDA NH4) (Chemical Abstracts Service Registry Number® (CAS RN®) 3108-42-7);

Sodium perfluorodecanoate (PFDA-Na) (CAS RN 3830-45-3);

Perfluoro-3-methoxypropanoic acid (CAS RN 377-73-1);

6:2 Fluorotelomer sulfonate acid (CAS RN 27619-97-2);

6:2 Fluorotelomer sulfonate anion (CAS RN 425670-75-3);

6:2 Fluorotelomer sulfonate potassium salt (CAS RN 59587-38-1);

6:2 Fluorotelomer sulfonate ammonium salt (CAS RN 59587-39-2);

6:2 Fluorotelomer sulfonate sodium salt (CAS RN 27619-94-9); and

Acetic acid, [(γ-ω-perfluoro-C8-10-alkyl)thio] derivs., Bu esters (CAS RN 3030471-22-5).

In the February 5, 2025, notice, EPA states that it is delaying the effective date of the rule in response to President Trump's January 20, 2025, memorandum entitled "Regulatory Freeze Pending Review." The memorandum directed the heads of executive departments and agencies to consider postponing for 60 days from the date of the memorandum the effective date for any rules published in the Federal Register that had not yet taken effect for the purpose of reviewing any questions of fact, law, and policy that the rules may raise.

