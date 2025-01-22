Reflecting & Looking Ahead: The Biden Presidency And Incoming Trump Administration's Impact On Environmental Law (Podcas6)

For over sixty years, Sive, Paget & Riesel has been a recognized leader in environmental law and litigation, municipal and land use law. The firm has unparalleled experience assisting clients in environmental review, brownfield cleanup and redevelopment, environmental permitting, and supporting corporate transactions with due diligence reviews and risk assessments.





In this inaugural episode of SPRingBoard Environmental Law Podcast, SPR Attorney Ahlia Bethea hosts Columbia Law Professor Michael Gerrard and Conservation Law Foundation Senior Vice President Kate Sinding Daly to discuss the anticipated changes in environmental law and policy under Donald Trump's second presidency. The conversation explores the differences between the Trump and Biden administrations, the role of the EPA, state responses to federal policies, and the impact on environmental justice communities. The speakers also highlight the importance of the private sector and the global implications of U.S. environmental policy, concluding with a look at future opportunities in environmental law, particularly in clean energy and AI.

Key Takeaways:

The Trump administration is expected to reverse many Biden-era environmental policies.

States are likely to take more proactive roles in environmental law.

Environmental justice initiatives may face significant setbacks under Trump.

The private sector seeks regulatory consistency amidst changing policies.

Global climate goals may be jeopardized by U.S. withdrawal from international agreements.

The EPA's role will shift towards deregulation and reduced enforcement.

Community organizations may struggle to adapt to funding changes under a new administration.

The importance of local governments in driving climate action is emphasized.

The clean energy sector is poised for growth despite regulatory challenges.

Public sentiment still favors environmental responsibility among companies.

Chapters:

00:00 Introduction & Guest Biographies

02:05 Donald Trump's Presidency & What to Expect

06:01 Difference Between the Biden and Trump Approach to Environmental Law

08:22 The Role of the EPA & Deregulation

14:33 Reflections on the Biden Administration's Environmental Priorities

16:43 Impact on Environmental Justice Communities

24:02 The Role of the States and Cities during the Second Trump Presidency

32:11 Role of the Private Sector in New Regulatory Landscape

35:30 United States Role in International Climate Discussions

38:21 Opportunities in Environmental Law

41:43 Outro

