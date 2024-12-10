Unpacking The NEPA Ruling: Marin Audubon Society v. The FAA (Podcast)

On this episode of the Environmental Law Monitor, Daniel Pope, Taylor Stuart, Kevin Ewing and Ann Navaro discuss the shift in National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) regulation and break down the recent decision in Marin Audubon Society v. the FAA. They discuss implications of the DC Circuit ruling for federal agencies and what it means for the future of environmental and natural resources law and policy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.