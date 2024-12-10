Unpacking The NEPA Ruling: Marin Audubon Society v. The FAA (Podcast)

infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.
On this episode of the Environmental Law Monitor, Daniel Pope,
Taylor Stuart, Kevin Ewing and Ann Navaro discuss the shift in
National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) regulation and break down
the recent decision in Marin Audubon Society v. the FAA. They
discuss implications of the DC Circuit ruling for federal agencies
and what it means for the future of environmental and natural
resources law and policy.
