Joint Petition For Dissolution – A Solution For The Consciously Uncoupling

In California, a couple seeking to part ways have limited options when filing for divorce. Thestandard procedure requires one party to initiate the process by filing a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage, which is then "served" on the other party.

IR Global is a multi-disciplinary professional services network that provides legal, accountancy and financial advice to both companies and individuals around the world. Our membership consists of the highest quality boutique and mid-sized firms who service the mid-market. Firms which are focused on partner led, personal service and have extensive cross border experience.

In California, a couple seeking to part ways have limited options when filing for divorce. Thestandard procedure requires one party to initiate the process by filing a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage, which is then "served" on the other party.

While this process works for many, those seeking to consciously uncouple have long struggled with the process. For such couples, the traditional divorce filing does not align with their mutual decision to separate. They often seek to amicably separate through settlement, mediation or collaborate divorce methods. The requirement for one party to initiate the divorce process feelsintrusive, and the need to "serve" the other party can be perceived as invasive to their chosen autonomy in a peaceful divorce.

However, recent amendments to the California Family Code have addressed concerns raised by those consciously uncoupling. Effective January 1, 2025, couples who have resolved all issues pertaining to their divorce may file a Joint Petition. This process allows both parties to jointly initiate the divorce process, eliminating the debate on who should take the first step. More importantly, a Joint Petition is deemed to have been served on both parties upon its filing with the court – eliminating the stress, anxiety, embarrassment and debate on this seemingly invasive, but necessary, step.

While a Joint Petition provides for an amicable divorce, it is not for every couple. It does not replace the standard divorce process. Instead, it serves as a solution for those who meet the statutory requirements. For those who qualify, a Joint Petition provides a solution that aligns with their desire to respectively and cooperatively divorce.

It is important to note that a Joint Petition is distinct from a Petition for Summary Dissolution. These two methods hold different preliminary requirements. The California Family Code has been amended to clearly reflect these distinctions.

Though the availability of a Joint Petition is an exciting development for proponents of amicable divorce, the details are unknown. The related Judicial Counsel form, and additional procedural steps – such as satisfying the financial disclosure requirement– are under development and are not expected to be available before January 1, 2026.

Despite these uncertainties, the following key points are known:

The 6-month statutory waiting period for a divorce begins when a Joint Petition is filed.

A couple is not bound by a Joint Petition filing. Either party may choose to amend the filing, shifting the divorce back into the traditional process, which would trigger the 30-day deadline for the other party to Respond.

Discovery remains available for those filing a Joint Petition.

If either party files a Request for Order, they must file an amended Petition, once again,reverting to the traditional divorce process.

It appears that the legislature has thoughtfully considered all scenarios, ensuring safeguards in case the couple's amicability deteriorates. The Joint Petition offers a cooperative and less adversarial approach to divorce, emphasizing mutual respect and understanding for those seeking a conscious uncoupling.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.