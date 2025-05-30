Celebrating AANHPI Heritage Month: From The Court To The Courtroom – Stories Of Resilience And Representation

In this Littler Celebrates episode honoring Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, host Devjani Mishra – a shareholder in Littler's New York office and co-chair of the firm's 'Ohana Affinity Group – is joined by Littler attorneys Brandon Mita and Lavanga Wijekoon, along with special guest Jeff Sun, Senior Director and Counsel at Exelixis, for a powerful conversation at the intersection of sports, identity, and the legal profession.

Centered on the iconic 1989 French Open victory of Michael Chang, the discussion explores how this historic moment became a lasting symbol of perseverance, cultural identity, and quiet strength within the AANHPI community. Through personal reflections on immigration, belonging, resilience, and leadership, the episode highlights how lived experience and heritage continue to shape the way these legal professionals and allies lead, advocate, and inspire – both in and beyond the courtroom.



