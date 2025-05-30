ARTICLE
30 May 2025

Celebrating AANHPI Heritage Month: From The Court To The Courtroom – Stories Of Resilience And Representation

LM
Littler Mendelson

Contributor

Centered on the iconic 1989 French Open victory of Michael Chang, the discussion explores how this historic moment became a lasting symbol of perseverance, cultural identity, and quiet strength within the AANHPI community.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Devjani H. Mishra,Brandon Mita, and Lavanga Wijekoon
In this Littler Celebrates episode honoring Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, host Devjani Mishra – a shareholder in Littler's New York office and co-chair of the firm's 'Ohana Affinity Group – is joined by Littler attorneys Brandon Mita and Lavanga Wijekoon, along with special guest Jeff Sun, Senior Director and Counsel at Exelixis, for a powerful conversation at the intersection of sports, identity, and the legal profession.

Centered on the iconic 1989 French Open victory of Michael Chang, the discussion explores how this historic moment became a lasting symbol of perseverance, cultural identity, and quiet strength within the AANHPI community. Through personal reflections on immigration, belonging, resilience, and leadership, the episode highlights how lived experience and heritage continue to shape the way these legal professionals and allies lead, advocate, and inspire – both in and beyond the courtroom.

Listen on SoundCloud | All Littler Podcasts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Devjani H. Mishra
Devjani H. Mishra
Photo of Brandon Mita
Brandon Mita
Photo of Lavanga Wijekoon
Lavanga Wijekoon
