Finding The Right Deal Partners: Why Pace And Fit Matter (Video)

Selling a business is never just about numbers on a page, it's about preparation, people, and navigating the unexpected. Mike Mercurio presents a compelling series of conversations with client and former Fireline owner Anna Gavin, as she shares the real story behind her company's sale. From the private moment she first decided to sell, to the surprise challenges of disclosure schedules, and the essential role of trusted advisors, Anna offers a rare, inside look at what the process truly feels like. Whether you're years away from a sale or already planning one, her journey provides invaluable lessons on timing, team, and trust.

In Part 2 of our Selling Your Business series, Anna Gavin dives into one of the most overlooked but critical aspects of selling a business: choosing the right partners for the deal. She discusses with her deal counsel, M&A attorney Mike Mercurio, that from legal advisors to teammates, not everyone is the right fit for every situation. From the sell side perspective, she shares how important it was to align not just on expertise, but on pace, communication style, and approach. Keeping things simple, focused, and moving forward became the guiding principle and it made all the difference.

