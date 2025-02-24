Corporate Transparency Act Alert: Filing Requirements Reinstated

On February 18, 2025, following a decision by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in Smith v. U.S. Department of Treasury, et al., 6:24-cv-00336 (E.D. Tex.)...

On February 18, 2025, following a decision by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in Smith v. U.S. Department of Treasury, et al., 6:24-cv-00336 (E.D. Tex.), beneficial ownership information reporting requirements under the Corporate Transparency Act (“CTA”) are once again back in effect. The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”) is extending the deadline for most companies to comply by March 21, 2025.

In addition to the decision, FinCEN announced its intent to revise the beneficial ownership reporting rule to reduce the burden on low-risk entities.

