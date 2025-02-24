Corporate Transparency Act Alert: Filing Requirements Reinstated

Golan Christie Taglia is dedicated to delivering successful results while providing our clients with the highest levels of quality and personal service. With offices in Chicago and Springfield, Illinois, we provide an exceptional experience and outstanding service to a wide variety of clients including entrepreneurial businesses, family businesses, high-net-worth individuals and non-profit organizations.
On February 18, 2025, following a decision by the U.S. District
Court for the Eastern District of Texas in Smith v. U.S.
Department of Treasury, et al., 6:24-cv-00336 (E.D.
Tex.),beneficial ownership information reporting
requirements under the Corporate Transparency Act
(“CTA”) are once again back in
effect. The Financial Crimes Enforcement
Network (“FinCEN”) is
extending the deadline for most companies to comply
byMarch 21, 2025.
In addition to the decision, FinCEN announced its intent to
revise the beneficial ownership reporting rule to reduce the burden
on low-risk entities.
