The Time Has Come: Court Reinstates CTA Filing Requirements, FinCEN Sets New Deadline For Compliance

On February 17, 2025, the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas stayed its January 7 order, enjoining enforcement of the Corporate Transparency Act and suspending the effectiveness of the related implementing regulations. The following day, the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network announced that it is extending the compliance deadlines for most reporting companies under the Reporting Rule until March 21. We examine the impact of these two actions in this Legal Update.

On February 17, 2025, the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas stayed its January 7, 2025 order, enjoining enforcement of the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) and suspending the effectiveness of the related implementing regulations (the "Reporting Rule") pending appeal, citing the recent action of the US Supreme Court staying a nationwide preliminary injunction in a similar case. The court's action has the effect of immediately reinstating the Reporting Rule and restoring the beneficial ownership information reporting requirements that had been suspended since December 2024.

The US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) announced on February 18, 2025 that it is extending the compliance deadlines for most reporting companies under the Reporting Rule until March 21, 2025.1

In its announcement, FinCEN indicated that, during the next 30 days, it will assess its options to further modify deadlines for certain lower-risk entities. FinCEN also indicated that it intends to revise the Reporting Rule later this year to reduce the burden on lower-risk entities, including many small businesses. FinCEN did not provide additional detail as to which types of entities it will consider lower-risk for purposes of further extension or modification; however, FinCEN indicated that it will provide an update regarding any such modifications prior to the March 21 reporting deadline.

Litigation over the CTA and the Reporting Rule is ongoing, and may result in further developments that could affect the reporting obligations and deadlines for reporting companies. In addition to the ongoing litigation, there is a recent congressional proposal that, if enacted, could result in the extension of compliance deadlines for reporting companies formed prior to January 1, 2024.

For the time being, however, almost all reporting companies are required to file beneficial ownership reports in accordance with FinCEN's newly announced deadlines. Companies that are subject to the CTA's reporting requirements, and have not yet filed initial or updated beneficial ownership reports, should immediately take steps to prepare and file such reports prior to the applicable deadline.

Footnote

1 Reporting companies that may be subject to extended deadlines (e.g., pursuant to prior FinCEN disaster relief actions) or for which the specific reporting companies or beneficial owners are covered by injunctions in other ongoing litigation would not be subject to the March 21, 2025 deadline.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2025. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.