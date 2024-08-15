On January 1, 2024, the Corporate Transparency Act's Beneficial Ownership Reporting Rule (the "Rule") went into effect. Under the Rule, your entity may be required to report information about it and the persons who own or control it – the entity's beneficial owners – to the U.S. Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network ("FinCEN") no later than January 1, 2025 and in certain cases sooner. If you are required to report your company's beneficial ownership information to FinCEN, you will do so electronically through a secure filing system (BOI E-Filing System) available via FinCEN's website.

This webinar, presented by partner Dan Desmond on January 10, 2024, covers the Rule, who it applies to, and provides more insight into the reporting process. The webinar consists of a presentation followed by a Q&A session.

Originally published by 23 January, 2024