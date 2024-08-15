ARTICLE
15 August 2024

Complying With FINCEN's Beneficial Ownership Reporting Rule Under The Corporate Transparency Act – Webinar Replay (Video)

Barley Snyder

Contributor

On January 1, 2024, the Corporate Transparency Act's Beneficial Ownership Reporting Rule (the "Rule") went into effect. Under the Rule...
On January 1, 2024, the Corporate Transparency Act's Beneficial Ownership Reporting Rule (the "Rule") went into effect. Under the Rule, your entity may be required to report information about it and the persons who own or control it – the entity's beneficial owners – to the U.S. Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network ("FinCEN") no later than January 1, 2025 and in certain cases sooner. If you are required to report your company's beneficial ownership information to FinCEN, you will do so electronically through a secure filing system (BOI E-Filing System) available via FinCEN's website.

This webinar, presented by partner Dan Desmond on January 10, 2024, covers the Rule, who it applies to, and provides more insight into the reporting process. The webinar consists of a presentation followed by a Q&A session.

Originally published by 23 January, 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Daniel T. Desmond
