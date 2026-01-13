Daily Journal Features Article By Brenda Radmacher And Jay Houghton On California's Fair Payment Act

The Daily Journal published an article on December 11, 2025 by Brenda Radmacher and Jay Houghton: "How California's Fair Payment Act will reshape construction disputes in 2026." The piece discusses California's new Private Works Change Order Fair Payment Act, which will apply to private construction contracts entered into on or after Jan. 1, 2026.

Radmacher and Houghton detail why the act matters, what it covers, and its enforcement related provisions and subcontractor protections. They offer insights on how contractors and owners can prepare for the new law.

"The Fair Payment Act will have a significant impact on how private construction projects proceed when payment- and time-related disputes arise. The more prepared you are for these changes, the more effectively you can utilize the provisions and protect against the adverse impacts of any missteps."

The full article is available here.

