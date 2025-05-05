What To Include In A Construction Contract To Prevent Delays And Cost Overruns

Construction projects are notorious for going off schedule and over budget. If you're a property owner, developer, or contractor in Florida, you already know how easily timelines can slip and costs can balloon. But many of these issues can be avoided—not on the job site, but in the contract.

At Ayala Law, we've helped clients handle the legal consequences of vague or incomplete construction contracts. In this blog post, we'll break down exactly what to include in your construction contract to protect your project, your budget, and your time.

Why Do Construction Projects Go Over Budget or Run Behind?

Before diving into contract terms, it helps to understand what causes construction delays and cost overruns in the first place. In our experience, the most common reasons include:

Poorly defined scope of work

Miscommunication between parties

Weather or material shortages

Delays in permitting

Payment disputes

Change orders without clear procedures

Many of these problems can be anticipated and managed in the contract itself—if the right language is in place.

What Clauses Should Be Included in a Construction Contract to Avoid Delays?

1. Clear Scope of Work and Specifications

Start with a clearly defined scope of work. Vague descriptions lead to misaligned expectations, disputes, and change orders. Your contract should include:

A detailed description of all tasks and deliverables

Specific materials and quality standards

Architectural plans and engineering drawings as attachments

Why it matters: The more clarity upfront, the less room there is for disagreement later.

2. Project Timeline and Completion Deadlines

Include a realistic construction timeline with:

Start and end dates

Milestone dates for specific phases

Allowances for weather or permitting delays

Penalties for missed deadlines (a "liquidated damages" clause)

Bonus incentives for early completion (optional)

Tip: Define what constitutes a "substantial completion" and how final inspections will be handled.

3. Payment Schedule and Conditions for Payment

Disputes over payment are a leading cause of delays. Avoid this by clearly laying out:

When payments are due (e.g., at milestones or monthly)

What documentation is required for each payment (e.g., lien waivers, invoices)

Whether retainage will be withheld (typically 5–10% until final completion)

Consequences for late payments

Bonus clause to consider: Add a "pay-when-paid" or "pay-if-paid" clause to clarify your obligations in subcontractor relationships.

4. Change Order Procedures

Change orders are one of the top reasons for budget overruns. A good contract includes:

A written process for requesting and approving changes

Clear cost impact assessments before any work begins

Timelines for reviewing and approving changes

Avoid oral or informal change orders—they lead to misunderstandings and disputes.

5. Dispute Resolution Clause

Even with the best planning, disputes can happen. Your contract should specify how they'll be resolved:

Mediation as a first step

as a first step Arbitration or litigation as a follow-up

Choice of jurisdiction and governing law

In Florida, many contractors and owners opt for mandatory mediation before filing a lawsuit. It can save time and money.

6. Force Majeure and Delay Clauses

In Florida, hurricanes, heavy rain, and supply chain issues can disrupt a project. Include a force majeure clause that addresses:

What events qualify (e.g., natural disasters, government shutdowns)

Extensions allowed for certain delays

Notice requirements if such delays occur

This protects both parties from being unfairly penalized for circumstances outside their control.

7. Termination Rights

Include terms that outline:

When either party can terminate the contract

What happens to payments, materials, and work completed

A required notice period for termination

Why it matters: If the relationship breaks down, this clause prevents chaos and outlines a clean exit strategy.

8. Insurance and Licensing Requirements

Protect yourself from risk by requiring:

Proof of general liability and workers' comp insurance

State licensing compliance for all contractors and subcontractors

Bonding, if applicable

Without this clause, you could be exposed to serious financial and legal liabilities.

Final Thoughts: A Solid Construction Contract Is Worth the Time

We often hear from clients after problems arise. In many of those cases, the issue could have been avoided with a stronger, more detailed contract at the start. A well-drafted construction contract is not just a formality—it's your first and most effective tool to prevent delays, control costs, and minimize disputes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.