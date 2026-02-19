ARTICLE
19 February 2026

The Week In Weed: February 13, 2026

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we have an update on the Florida situation...
Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we have an update on the Florida situation. We check in on Ohio, where some recent legislative changes are not popular with everyone. In national news, federal rescheduling may not be a DOJ priority. And finally, Snoop Dogg is back at the Olympics.

FLORIDA

Another week, another twist in the Florida ballot initiative story. It looked as if Smart & Safe Florida had failed to get enough signatures to put a legalization question on November's election, but maybe there's more to the story. It seems there are discrepancies between the state's final vote tally and the number of signatures validated by several counties. These signatures, if added to the ones that are currently the subject of a court case, would be enough to put the measure on the ballot. If any of you are thinking "hanging chad" right now, I understand.

OHIO

Ohioans voted to legalize adult-use cannabis in 2023. Recently, the Ohio legislature voted to place significant restrictions on marijuana and hemp, much to the dismay of many in the industry. Cue another ballot initiative! The state's Attorney General has cleared a referendum by Ohioans for Cannabis Choice to appear on the ballot, assuming they can collect enough signatures to do so. The referendum would basically un-do what the legislature has just done. Governor Mike DeWine (R), who is not a fan of cannabis, has made his opinion clear:

I think the proponents should be happy with their victory at the polls, instead of now going back and whining about something the legislature has done, which frankly I think is very consistent with what the average voter was thinking when they went in to vote. — Gov. Mike DeWine, in an interview with News 5 Cleveland

RESCHEDULING

Cast your mind back, if you will, to the heady days of April 2024. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) recommended that cannabis be moved from Schedule I to Schedule III. And there was much rejoicing in the cannabis press, as if this was the dawn of a new era, filled with unicorns and rainbows and legal weed on every street corner. There were a few people who urged a less exuberant view, but mostly it was the days of wine and roses. Fast forward to today, and we see that the rescheduling has not yet happened! How can this be? Rep. Dave Joyce (R-OH), co-chair of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, thinks perhaps the Justice Department has other priorities right now:

I don't know if it's a priority. They seem to have a lot on their plate...There's so many things in the fire. Once we get through this spending bill, I think we'll finally have a point where we're worried about [other issues]. — Rep. Dave Joyce in an interview with Marijuana Moment

AND FINALLY

The Winter Olympics are in full swing, and Snoop Dogg is in the middle of all the action. Not content to show up only at the marquee events, the cannabis enthusiast recently made an appearance at a curling event.

Be well everyone – we'll see you next week.

