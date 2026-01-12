Republican AGs Seek To Blunt Marijuana Rescheduling Effort

- in United States
- Nebraska AG Mike Hilgers—joined by the AGs of Indiana, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Wyoming—issued a statement expressing their concern about an executive order directing the U.S. Attorney General to take steps to complete the rulemaking process to reschedule marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act. The order also outlines broader federal policy goals related to expanding medical marijuana and cannabidiol research.
- In the statement, the AGs argue that marijuana is properly classified as a Schedule I drug. They further contend that expanded use of marijuana poses significant risks, particularly for children and adolescents, and raises serious public safety issues, including increases in impaired driving.
- We have previously covered divergent state AG positions on marijuana rescheduling, including a letter from Democratic AGs urging the DEA to move marijuana to Schedule III and comments submitted by Republican AGs opposing the DEA's subsequent notice of proposed rulemaking.
