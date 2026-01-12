ARTICLE
12 January 2026

Republican AGs Seek To Blunt Marijuana Rescheduling Effort

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.

Explore Firm Details
Nebraska AG Mike Hilgers—joined by the AGs of Indiana, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Wyoming—issued a statement expressing their concern about an executive order directing the U.S. Attorney General...
United States Cannabis & Hemp
Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor’s articles from Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
  • in United States
Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property, Immigration and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Insurance and Retail & Leisure industries
  • Nebraska AG Mike Hilgers—joined by the AGs of Indiana, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Wyoming—issued a statement expressing their concern about an executive order directing the U.S. Attorney General to take steps to complete the rulemaking process to reschedule marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act. The order also outlines broader federal policy goals related to expanding medical marijuana and cannabidiol research.
  • In the statement, the AGs argue that marijuana is properly classified as a Schedule I drug. They further contend that expanded use of marijuana poses significant risks, particularly for children and adolescents, and raises serious public safety issues, including increases in impaired driving.
  • We have previously covered divergent state AG positions on marijuana rescheduling, including a letter from Democratic AGs urging the DEA to move marijuana to Schedule III and comments submitted by Republican AGs opposing the DEA's subsequent notice of proposed rulemaking.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More