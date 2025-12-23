Increasing Medical Marijuana And Cannabidiol Research (Trump EO Tracker)

This order directs the Attorney General to complete the rulemaking process to reschedule marijuana to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act.

This order directs the Attorney General to complete the rulemaking process to reschedule marijuana to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act. Schedule III drugs are classified as having a potential for abuse less than those drugs in Schedules I and II, a currently accepted medical use in treatment in the United States, and a potential for moderate or low physical dependence or high psychological dependence in the event of drug abuse.

The order also directs the Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative, Political, and Public Affairs to work with Congress to update the statutory definition of final hemp-derived cannabinoid products to allow Americans to access appropriate full-spectrum CBD products while preserving Congress's ability to restrict the sale of products that pose serious health risks.

