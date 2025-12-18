Closing Reflections On MJBizCon 2025

Even with slightly lighter attendance at MjBizCon this year, the quality of conversations and the overall engagement felt stronger than ever. The insights, candor, and determination that filled the hallways and side events were a powerful reminder of why this industry keeps pushing forward despite constant headwinds. The event team delivered a well-run, thoughtful conference that brought together some of the most committed voices in cannabis.

What stood out most throughout the week was the shared sense of resilience. Being surrounded by so many operators, advisors, investors, and innovators, all working to move this space toward a more functional and equitable future, was incredibly energizing. The panels, side events, and gatherings around the Chandelier room at the Cosmo, created genuine opportunities for connection and dialogue. It was great exchanging ideas with so many thoughtful people. These conversations are what make MjBizCon valuable: they reveal both how far the industry has come and how much collective work remains.

One theme that was impossible to ignore this year was the growing international momentum in cannabis. The presence of global operators has never been more visible, and many of these markets are advancing at a pace that puts the United States on the sidelines. While the U.S. continues to wrestle with outdated federal structures and political stalemate, other countries are establishing regulatory frameworks, cross-border supply chains, and long-term economic strategies. The world is moving forward, with or without U.S. leadership, and that reality is becoming more pronounced each year.

Another significant takeaway was the persistent misalignment between the hemp and marijuana sectors. Much of the hemp industry remains optimistic that Congress will repeal or substantially modify the restrictions on intoxicating hemp. But realistically, that optimism seems misplaced. Any effort to carve out hemp without addressing marijuana places Senators from legal-marijuana states (many of whom represent jurisdictions that restrict or ban intoxicating hemp derivatives) in a politically untenable position. They are unlikely to champion a fix that benefits the hemp sector while leaving marijuana untouched.

Conversely, bringing marijuana into the conversation would trigger immediate and significant opposition from lawmakers who remain resistant to broader cannabis reform. As a result, the path forward for repealing the "hemp ban" appears extremely narrow. The only plausible near-term change may be a limited technical adjustment, such as permitting slightly "hot" hemp during the manufacturing of CBD, rather than any meaningful rewrite of the governing statutes.

Still, MJBizCon reinforced something important: progress doesn't depend on unrealistic expectations, but on honest assessments, strategic collaboration, and the willingness to adapt. Despite the challenges, the energy and commitment in this industry remain unmatched.

Closing Reflections On MJBizCon 2025

