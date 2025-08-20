ARTICLE
20 August 2025

What Happens When A Cannabis Business Can't Pay Its Debts? (Podcast)

Dykema

Contributor

How do you measure success in an industry where operators need to evaluate their business plans based on regulatory trends, tax limitations, and (sometimes illegal) competition?
United States Cannabis & Hemp
John W. Fraser

How do you measure success in an industry where operators need to evaluate their business plans based on regulatory trends, tax limitations, and (sometimes illegal) competition?

What should cannabis companies do when the money runs out—and federal bankruptcy isn't an option? John Fraser, Michigan team leader of Dykema's cannabis group, is joined by Terry Mendez, CEO of Safe Harbor Financial, to break down how cannabis businesses and their creditors are navigating financial distress.

Listen as they cover the economic pressures pushing companies toward insolvency, from 280E to slim margins, and unpack alternatives like receiverships and assignments for the benefit of creditors, as well as the early warning signs of trouble and the practical steps companies can take before legal proceedings begin.

