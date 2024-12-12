The Week In Weed: December 6, 2024

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week looks a lot like our last post – updates on the DEA re-scheduling process and on the Nebraska ballot initiative situation. Added into that mix, we have info on a 2026 ballot initiative in Idaho, and some controversy over licensing in Minnesota. And finally, we have a report on Green Wednesday.

RE-SCHEDULING

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) held a preliminary hearing on re-scheduling cannabis this week. This hearing was not designed to reach any sort of determination on whether cannabis would move from Schedule I to Schedule III, but merely concerned with procedural issues. More substantive proceedings are set to begin next month and run through March.

Remember, everybody, this is not a trial about whether marijuana is good or marijuana is bad—because I don't know whether it's good or it's bad. My issues are much more narrow than that, and has to do with with addiction potential and several other little pigeon holes that I have. DEA Administrative Law Judge John Mulrooney

NEBRASKA

A trial court judge in Nebraska has upheld the validity of the Nebraska medical marijuana ballot initiatives. In a nutshell, even if all of the signatures questioned by the plaintiffs in the case were to be thrown out, there were still enough valid signatures to qualify the measures to be on the ballot. Expect an appeal to the state's Supreme Court.

IDAHO

If you've grown weary of the Nebraska story, and are looking for different "red state ballot initiative" content, we've got you covered! The group Kind Idaho has been trying unsuccessfully for years to legalize cannabis in the Gem State (I know, you thought it was the Potato State...). Undaunted, they have proposed a noncommercial legalization measure for the 2026 ballot. If approved, it would allow personal use for those 21 and older, with limitations, but would not set up a retail market. Members of the group have been cleared to gather signatures, which they will do entirely with volunteers, since they don't have the funds to pay professionals. Which, considering the current situation in Nebraska, may not be a bad thing.

MINNESOTA

Catching up on some news from last week, Minnesota's adult-use lottery was halted by a Ramsey County District Court judge. Rejected applicants sued, arguing that the decision to deny them access to the lottery was arbitrary and capricious. At this point, no licenses have been awarded. The state could appeal the decision, so stay tuned.

AND FINALLY

With all the hubbub surrounding Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday, let's not forget about Green Wednesday. It's the day before Thanksgiving, and it's when cannabis enthusiasts stock up on some supply before heading to a big family gathering.

Be well everyone – we'll be back next week.

