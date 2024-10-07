New California Law Gives Teeth To Flavored Tobacco Ban

- A bill co-sponsored by California AG Rob Bonta, which aims to assist with the implementation of a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco in the state, was signed into law and will go into effect on January 1, 2025.
- In his statement regarding the newly enacted law, AG Bonta explained that it will strengthen efforts in California to combat the sale of flavored tobacco products and protect consumers from dangers associated with use of the products.
- The law establishes a publicly available list of all tobacco products that are permissibly unflavored and allowed to be sold in California, authorizes the AG to seek civil penalties for the sale of products not appearing on the list, and authorizes seizure of products not appearing on the list, among other provisions.
