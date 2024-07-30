Cannabis/Hemp Product Mislabeling Creates Legal Risk

A recent study by ASTM International's Journal of Testing and Evaluation published a study entitled Market Audits Combat Cannabis Misinformation demonstrates through "off the shelf" testing that the labels of cannabis products are very often materially inaccurate with respect to THC potency, microbial contaminants, and heavy metals. While the study advocates for using periodic off the shelf testing and forensic data from seed-to-sale tracking systems to identify bad actors and police such conduct, the public safety risks from mislabeling raise the likelihood of products liability and consumer fraud lawsuits as another check on mislabeled cannabis (including hemp) products.

A number of consumer fraud class action lawsuits have been filed in California and other states arising out of the alleged mislabeling of infused pre-rolls. Such claims assert that consumers were duped by the THC potency claims on packaging and labeling, and should be compensated for being duped. In contrast, a products liability action would result from a physical injury caused by an improperly labeled cannabis product. Improperly labeled THC potencies, microbial contaminants, and heavy metals could all lead to such injuries, and state laws would give rise to claims for damages, including punitive damages, for such injuries.

Manufacturers who sell and the labs who test products that are labeled inaccurately are exposed to this litigation risk, and should consider incorporating risk mitigating compliance protocols into their quality assurance and control programs.

