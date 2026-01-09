ARTICLE
Wall Street South Outlook: Insights From The Palm Beach Post On Economic Collaboration

In a recent opinion piece from The Palm Beach Post, Rick Slater, a principal at Kaufman Rossin, and Kelly Smallridge, CEO of the Palm Beach County Business Development Board, explore the evolving economic relationship between New York City and The Palm Beaches.
In a recent opinion piece from The Palm Beach Post, Rick Slater, a principal at Kaufman Rossin, and Kelly Smallridge, CEO of the Palm Beach County Business Development Board, explore the evolving economic relationship between New York City and The Palm Beaches. They highlight the shift from competition to collaboration, emphasizing a unified "mega-region" approach. This perspective is especially relevant as business optimism in Palm Beach County remains high, with a robust outlook for 2026.

Rick Slater notes, "The future of our respective economies lies not in competition, but in recognizing that we're becoming a unified economic corridor." His insights are backed by data from a Kaufman Rossin survey, which reveals a significant increase in local tech investments and hiring plans.

The collaboration between these regions holds great importance for clients, especially in the areas of tax services and business consulting. With the economic landscape changing, businesses can benefit from strategic partnerships that enhance growth and innovation. The insights shared by Slater underscore the potential for a thriving, interconnected economic corridor.

Read the full article in The Palm Beach Post.

Want to explore how economic collaboration could affect your business? Connect with our Business Consulting or Tax Services Team to learn more.

