Spinoff Transactions And Shared Technology With Stephen Gillespie (Video)

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Carve outs and spinoffs are only becoming more common in the corporate transaction space, forcing companies to reckon with the challenge of shared technology. The main pitfalls lie in how rights to data and other software intellectual property services should be divided between a parent company and newly spun-off subsidiary, leaving open the potential for knowledge and scale gaps.
As Partner Stephen Gillespie explains to co-host Jekkie Kim on this episode of In the Public Interest, mitigating risk when facing these shared technology problems is crucial for avoiding complicated and costly divesture negotiations. He shares the importance of approaching these transactions with a cross-functional team that has the knowledge to identify all shared technology and software intellectual property, and why he expects the market for carve outs to continue heating up in the coming years.
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