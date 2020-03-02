March 5, 2020
Cornell Club
6 E 44th St,
New York, NY 10017
Partner Colleen Caden will be speaking at the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers' NY Chapter's annual meeting at the Cornell Club. She will be co-speaking with Judge Kluger, the Executive Director of Sanctuary for Families. Colleen will be presenting on, "Immigration Relief for Victims of Trafficking."
