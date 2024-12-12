ARTICLE
12 December 2024

Navigating The Risks Of Lasting Powers Of Attorney: Making Informed Choices

IB
IBB Law

Contributor

IBB Law logo
IBB Law, a leading firm in the Thames Valley, West London, and Home Counties, is recognized for its top-ranked teams and individuals. With a strategic location near Heathrow, IBB supports businesses regionally and across the UK. Its Private Client teams assist high-net-worth individuals and families through major life events, offering expert advice on complex emotional and financial matters. IBB holds ISO 9001 and Lexcel accreditations, ensuring rigorous quality standards and carries professional indemnity insurance for clients' peace of mind.
Explore Firm Details
The article emphasizes careful selection of attorneys for Lasting Powers of Attorney, highlights potential abuse risks, and recommends accredited professionals. It underscores assessing expertise, support structures, and cost-effectiveness to ensure proper management.
United Kingdom Family and Matrimonial
Elena Hall
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

This article highlights some of the risks that can arise with Lasting Powers of Attorney. It should be said that in the vast majority of cases, there are no problems. However, sadly, in a small number of cases, attorneys do abuse their position.

One of the most important decisions is to choose your attorneys carefully. Most people will appoint their family members or friends to act as their attorneys but for a variety of reasons some people choose to appoint professional attorneys. It is very important to find out who is going to act as the professional attorney, as well as the expertise of the firm and the cost of that advice. We recommend that you check if the chosen professional attorney is fully accredited with The Association of Lifetime Lawyers. Members of The Association of Lifetime Lawyers are qualified to support older and vulnerable people with the right advice about wills and powers of attorney as well as advice on care funding and inheritance tax.

It is also advisable to check how the proposed professional attorney is going to be supported within their firm, as they cannot possibly perform all of the day-to-day administrative tasks themselves. This also makes the general management of your affairs more cost and time effective. Some legal firms, including IBB Law LLP, have dedicated teams that provide support to professional attorneys in carrying out their duties.

Some professional attorneys also act as professional deputies for people who have lost mental capacity to make a Lasting Power of Attorney. Deputies are appointed by the Court of Protection and only a selected few are invited by the Office of the Public Guardian to join their official Panel of professional deputies. A Partner at IBB Law LLP is on the Panel of professional deputies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Elena Hall
Elena Hall
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More