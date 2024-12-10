ARTICLE
10 December 2024

Overdue Whistleblower Protection

BL
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Jon Crocker and Megan Owen
In an effort to end the 'culture of cover up' in the NHS, ministers are proposing a new framework which will punish NHS managers who deter whistleblowers from coming forward with their concerns or who threaten patients through misconduct. Measures include a professional duty of candour, potential barring from health service roles for serious misconduct and potentially being added to a voluntary accreditation register.

The proposed regulations aim to prevent managers with a history of misconduct from continuing to work in the NHS by simply moving to different hospitals.

Recent scandals including the investigation at Morecambe Bay, East Kent and Shrewsbury and Telford, highlight the need for cultural change within the NHS. Whistle-blowers have uncovered poor care at Mid Staffordshire NHS Foundation Trust, where it was revealed that widespread neglect resulted in potentially 400 – 1,200 patient deaths between 2005 – 2009, which has since led to a public inquiry.

This reform is encouraging, provided it will assist in improving accountability, transparency and protecting patient safety.

Kiran Razak, paralegal in our medical team, assisted with this blog.

Authors
Photo of Jon Crocker
Jon Crocker
Photo of Megan Owen
Megan Owen
