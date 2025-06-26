Schrödinger's Deed: Can An Instrument Be Two Things At Once?* (Macdonald Hotels Limited & Anor v Bank Of Scotland PLC)

Following the obiter comments of HHJ Pelling KC in Macdonald Hotels Limited & Anor v Bank of Scotland PLC [2025] EWHC 32 (Comm), there may be reasons for the financial sector to be concerned about a common approach to the execution of agreements in cases where the counterparties intend the instrument to be simultaneously both a deed (for one or more parties) and a simple contract (for the other party or parties).

James Hall and William Golightly consider the court's treatment of the "intention requirement" for deeds in s 1(2) of the Law of Property (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1989.

*Title credit: Gatehouse Chambers' Daniel Gatty.

Article available in LexisNexis' The Journal of International Banking and Financial Law (login required). The full article will be available on the Gatehouse Chambers website from 1 July 2025.

