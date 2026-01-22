Why LEGO's SMART Play Strategy Just Clicks

LEGO recently announced their SMART Play system, describing it as their "most revolutionary innovation since the creation of the minifigure". The SMART Play system is designed to bring LEGO play to life without compromising the physical play experience.

The SMART Play line-up includes the SMART Brick, SMART Tags, and SMART Minifigures. The SMART Brick is the core of the SMART Play line-up. Containing lights, sensors, and a sound synthesizer, the SMART Brick detects different types of play and reacts accordingly. The SMART Tags tell the SMART Brick what it is and how it should play back, while the SMART Minifigures have their own personalities and react to play differently.

Challenging themselves to make LEGO come alive without the interruption of cameras and screens, LEGO say they made hundreds of play prototypes during the development of SMART Play.

This process came with its fair share of innovation. From building a new positioning system based on wireless charging coils to developing a bespoke silicon chip smaller than a LEGO stud, it's unsurprising that LEGO have filed 25 patent applications off the back of the development of SMART Play.

LEGO SMART Play will make its debut with the launch of three new Star Wars sets. It seems fitting for LEGO to launch their futuristic approach to play alongside the franchise they produced their very first licensed sets with.

LEGO once again demonstrates the value of a robust IP portfolio. It will be interesting to see how they choose to leverage their new IP to drive future collaborations and maintain their market leadership.

