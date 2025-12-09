Higher Quality, Faster IP Prep & Pros Management With Qthena AI-assistant

What is Qthena?

Qthena is the leading AI assistant for patent and trademark productivity, transforming your complex workflows and empowering strategic decision-making. It's the only purpose-built generative-AI assistant for IP preparation and prosecution management. A flexible and secure workspace built by patent and trademark attorneys, for patent and trademark attorneys.

With quality as the top priority, Qthena gives you a 40-60% time saving. You can use it to handle IP documents including; patent applications, prior arts, communication with PTOs, and unpublished documents such as invention disclosures. You can automatically upload the file wrapper from key PTO registers. AI-powered Qthena also helps you carry out in-depth reviews (full text and drawings) of patent and trademark documents to perform substantive tasks. It has been optimised using prompt engineering for all IP tasks.

Key benefits of our Qthena integration

Create or open a Qthena project from Equinox

When a deadline is approaching in Equinox, easily extract the office action, documents and data. You can upload them in Equinox and obtain all the prior arts cited during search and examination when you prepared the response in Qthena.

Import your documents from Equinox into Qthena

Accurately export portfolio data into Qthena to prepare portfolio reviews (prioritisation, annuities, strategy) beyond the traditional case-by-case approach. Patents are automatically categorised by in-depth review of the claim language, full text of the specification and internal documents (R&D roadmaps, product specifications, business plan).

Sync your documents between Qthena and Equinox

Load a document from Equinox into Qthena, make your annotations, then sync it back into Equinox where version control keeps the full history.

Here's a quick look at the areas where Qthena can assist you:

Invention review, prepare invention disclosure form (IDF), patentability assessment

Patent drafting, prior art search reviews

Response to Office Action, prepare and review notices of opposition, and all other substantive workflows during search, examination, opposition and appeals

Portfolio reviews and FTO/infringement analyses

Substantive tasks for trademark, including mark watch review, Goods & Services description, response to office action, opposition

