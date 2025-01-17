The Thom Browne/Adidas Decision: Another Battle Of The Stripes (Podcast)

Episode Description
Lee Curtis and Rebecca Field discuss the recent Thom
Browne/Adidas decision of the English High Court concerning the
battle of the three and four stripes. The decision was long and
wide-ranging concerning invalidity, infringement, passing off,
post-sale confusion and honest concurrent use in the world of
fashion.
Timestamps:
- 4:16 - the trade mark invalidity proceedings first and what the High Court decided?
- 9:19 - trade mark infringement and passing off proceedings
- 13:54 - Summary of the conclusion of the decision
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.