ARTICLE
17 January 2025

The Thom Browne/Adidas Decision: Another Battle Of The Stripes (Podcast)

Episode Description

Lee Curtis and Rebecca Field discuss the recent Thom Browne/Adidas decision of the English High Court concerning the battle of the three and four stripes. The decision was long and wide-ranging concerning invalidity, infringement, passing off, post-sale confusion and honest concurrent use in the world of fashion.

Timestamps:

  • 4:16 - the trade mark invalidity proceedings first and what the High Court decided?
  • 9:19 - trade mark infringement and passing off proceedings
  • 13:54 - Summary of the conclusion of the decision

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

