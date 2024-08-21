ARTICLE
21 August 2024

Trade Mark Round Up Report 2024 (Video)

The 2024 Trade Mark Round Up Report highlights key cases, including confusion over "Royal" alcohol brands and Lewis Hamilton's defeat by a luxury watch brand. It offers insights and practical tips to guide trade mark protection strategies for 2025.
2024 has seen important trade mark cases and thought-provoking trade mark filing practices. Following on from our webinar, we're pleased to be launching the third edition of our Trade Mark Round Up Report to reflect on some of the most interesting cases that we have seen recently.

We also share key learning points and practical tips to help inform how we approach trade mark protection going into 2025.

This edition appears to have somewhat of a majestic thread running through it. We cover cases of confusion between 'Royal' alcohol beverage brands and royalty in the sports world with 7-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton being defeated by a luxury watch brand.

You can view the report here, and if you missed it, you can watch a recording of our webinar here.

If you are a brand owner or a trade mark attorney, we hope that you find this report an insightful and enjoyable read.

