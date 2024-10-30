From Manifesto To Budget: Business Taxes: What Can We Expect From The Labour Government? (Podcast)

It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.
In the third episode of series, Head of Tax, Russell Warren, Associate Ross McGregor and Trainee Nadia Ashbridge discuss the possible reforms
to key business taxes including Corporation Tax, VAT and Employer
NICs expected to be announced in the Autumn Budget on 30 October
2024. The team also consider Labour's manifesto pledge
promising a Business Taxes Roadmap and what this might mean for
businesses in the longer term.
