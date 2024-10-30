ARTICLE
30 October 2024

From Manifesto To Budget: Business Taxes: What Can We Expect From The Labour Government? (Podcast)

TS
Travers Smith LLP

Contributor

Travers Smith LLP logo
It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.
Explore Firm Details
This episode examines expected Autumn 2024 Budget reforms to Corporation Tax, VAT, and Employer NICs, and considers Labour's proposed Business Taxes Roadmap's potential long-term impact on businesses.
United Kingdom Tax
Photo of Nadia Ashbridge
Photo of Ross McGregor
Photo of Russell Warren
Authors

In the third episode of series, Head of Tax, Russell Warren, Associate Ross McGregor and Trainee Nadia Ashbridge discuss the possible reforms to key business taxes including Corporation Tax, VAT and Employer NICs expected to be announced in the Autumn Budget on 30 October 2024. The team also consider Labour's manifesto pledge promising a Business Taxes Roadmap and what this might mean for businesses in the longer term.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nadia Ashbridge
Nadia Ashbridge
Photo of Ross McGregor
Ross McGregor
Photo of Russell Warren
Russell Warren
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More