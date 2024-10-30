From Manifesto To Budget: Business Taxes: What Can We Expect From The Labour Government? (Podcast)

In the third episode of series, Head of Tax, Russell Warren, Associate Ross McGregor and Trainee Nadia Ashbridge discuss the possible reforms to key business taxes including Corporation Tax, VAT and Employer NICs expected to be announced in the Autumn Budget on 30 October 2024. The team also consider Labour's manifesto pledge promising a Business Taxes Roadmap and what this might mean for businesses in the longer term.

