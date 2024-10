In this video, Managing Director Louise Jenkins gives her views on the tax changes we may see in the upcoming budget including potential changes to National Insurance rates.

In this video, Managing Director Louise Jenkins gives her views on the tax changes we may see in the upcoming budget including potential changes to National Insurance rates.

self

Originally published 24 October 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.