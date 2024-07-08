ARTICLE
8 July 2024

A View On The 2024 General Election

Victoria Price outlines the tax implications of the Labour Party's 2024 General Election win, highlighting potential impacts on entrepreneurs and private equity funds in the UK.
What does the 2024 General Election result mean for businesses?

In this video, UK Head of Private Capital Victoria Price discusses the potential tax implications of the Labour Party's General Election success and how this will likely impact entrepreneurs and private equity funds in the UK.

Please click here to watch the video.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

