Succession Planning Advisors – How To Become The "Trusted Advisor"

Connecting with the Values and Motivations of Business Owners

As a business advisor, one of the most crucial skills is communicating effectively. In a recent video by Kendall Rawls, Director of Development with The Rawls Group, and Joe Girard, a sales coach with Change Grow Achieve, they emphasized the importance of understanding the values and motivations of clients in achieving desired outcomes.

The Value of Understanding What's Behind Problems and Motivations

When dealing with complex businesses, it is not enough to simply solve the presented problem. It is also necessary to understand what motivates the stakeholders involved. This requires taking a step back and considering what may be behind a statement or action. Doing so allows us to ask better questions and build trust, leading to more effective communication.

The Role of Values in Effective Communication

Each person comes to a conversation with their values, which drive their decision-making. To ensure effective communication, it is crucial to understand these values. This understanding helps us tailor our communication to better connect with the other person. However, it is optional to remember every detail about someone's values and motivations; a basic understanding is sufficient.

Tailoring Communication to Connect with Others

It is worth noting that a lack of alignment between the values and motivations of the parties involved can lead to conflict and misunderstandings. Therefore, understanding and aligning with a business's values is essential for building long-lasting relationships and achieving desired outcomes.

Understanding Values and Motivations Leads to Success in Business

In conclusion, effective communication is about understanding the values and motivations of others. By doing so, we can build trust, ask better questions, and tailor our communication to better connect with clients. This understanding helps us achieve desired outcomes and build long-lasting relationships.

