Why Deeds Aren’t Enough For First Registration Of Land

When you apply for the first registration of land with HM Land Registry, it’s easy to assume that simply holding the original deeds is enough to secure legal title. But the process is more nuanced.

When you apply for the first registration of land with HM Land Registry, it’s easy to assume that simply holding the original deeds is enough to secure legal title. But the process is more nuanced.

Possession and occupation are just as important in establishing a successful application. Understanding why these elements matter, and how to evidence them, is essential for anyone registering land for the first time.

Why deeds alone aren’t always sufficient

Deeds provide a historic record of ownership and the chain of title, but over time they may be lost, incomplete or no longer reflect the reality on the ground. HM Land Registry looks not only at the paper trail but at who is actually in control of the land.

In some cases, the person holding the deeds isn’t the person in possession or occupation of the property. For example, someone else may have used or lived on the land for a long time, or there may be competing claims. Because of this, HM Land Registry requires evidence that the applicant is entitled to be registered as proprietor, which goes beyond the existence of deeds.

The role of possession and occupation

Possession and occupation are practical demonstrations of ownership. Possession shows having control over the property, while occupation shows physical use or residence. HM Land Registry looks for evidence of both, as together they support the applicant’s claim to ownership.

If you aren’t in possession, or if your occupation is unclear, the Registry will expect to see more evidence and may want to survey the property to confirm the facts.

Evidence needed when you’re not in possession

If you’re not currently in possession or occupation, or if there are gaps in the paperwork, you’ll need to provide additional evidence, such as:

Statutory declarations or affidavits confirming the history of possession and occupation

Utility bills, council tax records or other official documents in your name at the property address over a period of time

Photographs showing your use of the property, such as evidence of maintenance, improvements or personal effects on the land

Witness statements from neighbours or others with knowledge of the property’s history and your connection to it.

Practical tips for a smooth registration

To maximise the chances of a successful first registration in these scenarios, applicants should take a proactive approach:

Collate all available documents: gather the deeds and any supporting documents that show a continuing link to the property, such as old correspondence, receipts for repairs or insurance policies

gather the deeds and any supporting documents that show a continuing link to the property, such as old correspondence, receipts for repairs or insurance policies Maintain a record of occupation: keep a log of your use of the property, including dates and details of any work carried out, visits or changes made

keep a log of your use of the property, including dates and details of any work carried out, visits or changes made Get statements from others: where possible, ask neighbours, previous owners or local residents to provide written statements confirming your occupation and use of the land

where possible, ask neighbours, previous owners or local residents to provide written statements confirming your occupation and use of the land Prepare for questions: be ready to explain any gaps in the documentary evidence or periods where the property wasn’t occupied

be ready to explain any gaps in the documentary evidence or periods where the property wasn’t occupied Consider professional support: while not always necessary, consulting a legal professional can help ensure that your application is as robust as possible, particularly if the circumstances are complex.

Conclusion

First registration is a significant step in securing your legal rights over land, but it involves more than presenting the deeds. Demonstrating possession and occupation is often just as important, if not more so, in the eyes of HM Land Registry.

By understanding the requirements and preparing comprehensive evidence, you can avoid unnecessary delays and increase the likelihood of a successful outcome. Taking the time to gather the right information and present a clear case will pay dividends in the long run, ensuring that your ownership is properly recognised and protected.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.