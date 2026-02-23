ARTICLE
23 February 2026

Real Estate Tax Checklist - February 2026

Travers Smith LLP

United Kingdom Real Estate and Construction
Elena Rowlands,Madeline Gowlett,Ian Zeider
+1 Authors
Introduction

Prior to the Autumn Budget there had been speculation about the possibility of an overhaul of UK real estate taxes. This did not materialise, but there were plenty of measures highly relevant to the real estate sector, including a 2% increase in income tax on property income, the announcement of a consultation on VAT and social housing and the introduction of a "mansion tax" (albeit at a fairly modest level). In addition, with the publication, in December, of the Finance Bill, we have a pretty good idea of what the new carried interest tax regime will look like. These issues and more are discussed in this briefing, which provides a checklist of the key tax developments of which those in the real estate sector should be aware.

Please click here to view the full report.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

