Real Estate & Projects Newsletter & Vlog - May 2025 (Video)

19 May 2025

Real Estate & Projects Newsletter & Vlog - May 2025

Welcome to the latest publication of our Real Estate & Projects Newsletter and accompanying Vlog. May's Newsletter keeps you updated with topical and insightful articles...
Welcome to the latest publication of our Real Estate & Projects Newsletter and accompanying Vlog. May's Newsletter keeps you updated with topical and insightful articles, whilst the accompanying Vlog, presented by David Bullock, includes a number of interviews relating to matters within the latest Newsletter.

This month we focus on:

  • A new 'Affordable Housing Network' platform
  • Heathrow substation fire which raises important issues for infrastructure
  • The Planning and Infrastructure Bill – some key themes
  • The Land Registry's current strategic priorities
  • Felling of 150-year-old Sycamore Gap Tree and Tree protection

We hope you continue to enjoy the content and find it useful.

We also welcome any feedback you might have, please click here to give us your thoughts.

