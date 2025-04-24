ARTICLE
24 April 2025

Real Estate & Projects Newsletter & Vlog: April 2025 (Video)

D
Devonshires

Contributor

Devonshires logo

United Kingdom Real Estate and Construction
Devonshires &nbsp

Welcome to the inaugural publication of our Real Estate & Projects Newsletter. In each edition, we will keep you updated with topical and insightful updates. In the accompanying Vlog, David Bullock, talks us through the details and interviews a number of colleagues to get their take on things.

This month, we have focussed on:

  • The new SDLT rates for residential property
  • The Commonhold White Paper and proposed abolition of leasehold flats
  • Launch of the new Temporary Accommodation Network by Campbell Tickell and Devonshires
  • Planning and Infrastructure Bill
  • NHBC housing warranty changes
  • Spring Statement and £2bn investment for Affordable Housing

We hope you will enjoy the content and find it useful.

