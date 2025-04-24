Real Estate & Projects Newsletter & Vlog: April 2025 (Video)

Welcome to the inaugural publication of our Real Estate & Projects Newsletter. In each edition, we will keep you updated with topical and insightful updates. In the accompanying Vlog, David Bullock, talks us through the details and interviews a number of colleagues to get their take on things.

This month, we have focussed on:

The new SDLT rates for residential property

The Commonhold White Paper and proposed abolition of leasehold flats

Launch of the new Temporary Accommodation Network by Campbell Tickell and Devonshires

Planning and Infrastructure Bill

NHBC housing warranty changes

Spring Statement and £2bn investment for Affordable Housing

We hope you will enjoy the content and find it useful.

We also welcome any feedback you might have, please click here to give us your thoughts.

If you would like to get in touch with any one of our team members, please click here for contact details.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.