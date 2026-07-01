Life After Serious Injury: Hema’s Perspective As A Personal Injury Solicitor (Video)

A personal injury solicitor shares her firsthand experience of catastrophic injury during pregnancy, offering unique insight into the challenges of hospital treatment, rehabilitation, and recovery. Her story demonstrates how professional legal support combined with proper rehabilitation can help rebuild quality of life after life-changing accidents.

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Video Transcript: Hema’s Story

Hema Vekaria, Senior Associate, Personal Injury, Anthony Gold Solicitors

Like many of my clients, I’ve experienced what it’s like to suffer a catastrophic injury. I’ve spent a long time in hospital, had ongoing hospital consultations, and gone through a lengthy rehabilitation period. I’ve faced uncertainty and vulnerability first-hand. My name is Hema, and I’m a solicitor at Anthony Gold Solicitors.

Finding out I was pregnant

When I first found out I was pregnant, I was extremely happy. It was the start of my journey into building a family. I’d just bought my first home the year before, and I felt my life was moving along nicely.

Then everything changed.

When things went wrong

All of a sudden, I experienced excruciating cramps down both of my legs. My brain wasn’t registering how to stand up, and however much I tried, my muscles wouldn’t respond. I was told it might be pregnancy-related sciatica. By the next day, alarm bells were ringing — I wasn’t getting any better.

An urgent decision was made to blue-light me to hospital. I thought I was in a horrible dream; it felt like my life was being turned upside down. I was so dehydrated that they couldn’t draw blood from me, and I was immediately sent for an MRI scan.

I had to sign consent forms after being told the scan itself could be dangerous for my unborn baby. I remember lying there thinking, “What is happening?”

The diagnosis

A neurosurgeon came to see us and explained they suspected a tumour had ruptured in my spine. I was also told it was very likely my baby wouldn’t survive, and that the pregnancy might not be viable. For me, that was the most awful thing — the worst outcome would have been losing my child.

It was an extremely rare situation. The neurosurgeon gave me two options: be discharged with no treatment, or undergo a laminectomy. The surgery carried tremendous risk, as it involved operating very close to my spinal cord.

Thankfully, the laminectomy was a success. In total, I spent over four months of my pregnancy in hospital.

Adjusting to a different reality

I never expected pregnancy to be like this. I’d imagined a baby shower, shopping trips, antenatal classes with my husband — just enjoying it. Instead, I had to wheel myself to my maternity appointments, all while wanting nothing more than to walk again. At my first scan, seeing the photos of my healthy baby gave me real hope.

That was the turning point — I decided I was going to fight, and that I had a good chance of walking again.

The birth, and what came after

When I gave birth, I finally felt I could breathe. It was over. She was safe in my arms, and she was a healthy baby. I knew I’d need a lot of support to raise her. Small things weighed on me: would I ever run again? Would I be able to play in the garden with my child? Would I ever go back to work?

It made me feel vulnerable and scared, not knowing what the future held. All I wanted was a good quality of life — and going back to work was one of the goals I’m proud to say I achieved.

Why this matters to my clients

Like my clients, I’ve had to adapt the way I live because of my injury. That experience means I can have open, honest conversations with them. I can offer real insight, and remind them that they’re human — that they’re allowed to feel what they feel, without needing to explain or justify it.

My hope is to inspire my clients by showing them I’ve been through a journey that may be similar to their own — and that, with the right support and rehabilitation, a good quality of life is possible.

It hasn’t been an easy ride, but the end result is my beautiful family, and for that, I’m grateful.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.