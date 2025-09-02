Nowhere To Hide: Survivors Speak Out On Abuse At Berrow Wood School

In 2023, the BBC uncovered harrowing testimonies from former pupils of Berrow Wood School, a reform institution once believed to offer troubled boys a second chance. Instead, it became a site of systemic abuse, where those in positions of trust exploited the most vulnerable.

Seetal Patel, Solicitor in Rothera Bray's Serious Personal Injury team, who specialises in abuse claims, discusses the importance of justice and redress for survivors, and the urgent need for institutional accountability.

Founded in 1966, Berrow Wood School was meant to provide holistic care and education to boys from unstable backgrounds. But behind closed doors, a culture of cruelty and silence thrived. Survivors describe a regime where physical and sexual abuse were rampant, and where complaints were ignored or suppressed.

Convictions spark a wave of testimonies

The 2023 convictions of Keith Figes and Maurice Lambell, two former staff members, marked a turning point. Figes, described in court as a "predatory paedophile," was sentenced to 27 years for a campaign of abuse spanning multiple institutions. Lambell, his co-accused, also faced serious charges.

Since then, more than a dozen additional staff members have been named in survivor accounts. While many perpetrators are now deceased, some remain alive and under investigation.

The lingering impact on survivors

The trauma inflicted at Berrow Wood has left deep scars. Survivors speak of lifelong struggles with anxiety, trust, and authority. Some have battled addiction, homelessness, or incarceration—outcomes they directly link to their experiences at the school.

"I'm still traumatised by it at 59 years of age, I still carry the abuse somewhere in my subconscious," one survivor told the BBC. "I needed someone to listen to me, I needed someone to say that it wasn't OK."

Justice delayed: where is the redress?

Despite calls for a formal redress scheme, no compensation or structured support has been offered to survivors. The silence from institutions and authorities is deafening.

The abuse these individuals endured was not only horrific, it was institutional.

Justice must go beyond convictions. Survivors deserve recognition, redress, and the assurance that their voices will never again be ignored.

Even if some abusers are no longer alive, survivors should not be deterred. Coming forward can be a powerful act of reclaiming agency and demanding accountability.

