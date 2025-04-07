Quantum Computing For Wealth And Security

Global development of quantum computing technology is advancing rapidly with both the public and private sector investing heavily to get quantum computers ready for real-world applications. But what are these real-world applications?

Quantum-pioneer Professor Gerard Milburn – the "M" in the KLM scheme for quantum computing with linear optics – addressed this question yesterday at a public lecture in Oxford hosted by the Hub for Quantum Computing via Integrated and Interconnected Implementations (QCi3) and the National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC). In his lecture, Professor Milburn emphasised the importance of "valuable" applications of quantum computing, namely those that will bring about economic growth and those that will make us more secure. As examples of each, he considered the use of quantum computers for solving problems in chemistry, particularly drug discovery and catalyst design, and for fraud detection, citing recent work by HSBC and Quantinuum.

One question for creators of "valuable" quantum technologies is whether this value can be captured commercially using patents. For example, many patent offices such as the UKIPO and the EPO, have subject matter exclusions to prevent patents being granted for purely abstract algorithmic inventions, regardless of whether the algorithms in question are classical or quantum mechanical in nature. These exclusions can make it challenging to obtain patents for quantum software.

Tying the use of the new algorithm to particular technical applications, such as designing a new alloy or drug, or allowing secure transmission of data, can nevertheless provide one way of obtaining patent protection for commercially valuable algorithmic advances.

