AI In The Workplace Masterclass: A Practical Overview Of What Employers Need To Know (Video)

Given the rise in prominence of AI in everyday life, organisations are increasingly facing the reality that their staff are using AI at work, whether sanctioned or not.
In our latest masterclass session, experts from our data privacy, technology & commercial and employment teams Jo McLean, Sonja Hart, and Ross Gale shared some key aspects to consider around the use of AI in the workplace and provided tips to maximise the benefits and minimise the risks.
Topics included:
- AI governance – how to keep compliant and minimise risks
- How to protect your key IP assets when using AI
- AI and employment issues / shadow AI risks
While AI can help employers and employees perform many workplace functions, it can also pose risks to intellectual property, data protection compliance and security – not to mention exposure to liability from relying on bias datasets, AI hallucinations or machine-error. In some sectors and jurisdictions, the use of AI is also subject to strict regulations. Organisations should be aware of these risks and have policies and procedures in place to mitigate them.
This masterclass is valuable to HR teams and people managers in any sector, as well as those responsible for IT systems, marketing and brand protection, and data privacy compliance.
