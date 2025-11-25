ARTICLE
25 November 2025

AI In The Workplace Masterclass: A Practical Overview Of What Employers Need To Know (Video)

BP
Burness Paull

Contributor

Burness Paull logo

Proudly based in Scotland, we work with leading organisations across the UK and internationally.

Clients tell us they appreciate the breadth of our legal expertise, the depth of our talent and, crucially, the down-to-earth personality of our people.

It is our single most important point of difference - a human & high-performing culture that permeates all that we do.

As a truly independent law firm operating in a fast moving and challenging global landscape, we have complete license to shape our culture and determine our values in a way that sustainably supports the needs of our people, our clients, our wider community and the environment.

Surpassing expectations is what drives us more than any other benchmark.

We look forward to exceeding yours.

Explore Firm Details
Given the rise in prominence of AI in everyday life, organisations are increasingly facing the reality that their staff are using AI at work, whether sanctioned or not.
United Kingdom Technology
Jo McLean,Sonja Hart, and Ross Gale
Jo McLean’s articles from Burness Paull are most popular:
  • with Finance and Tax Executives and Inhouse Counsel
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure, Securities & Investment and Law Firm industries

Given the rise in prominence of AI in everyday life, organisations are increasingly facing the reality that their staff are using AI at work, whether sanctioned or not.

In our latest masterclass session, experts from our data privacy, technology & commercial and employment teams Jo McLean, Sonja Hart, and Ross Gale shared some key aspects to consider around the use of AI in the workplace and provided tips to maximise the benefits and minimise the risks.

Topics included:

  • AI governance – how to keep compliant and minimise risks
  • How to protect your key IP assets when using AI
  • AI and employment issues / shadow AI risks

While AI can help employers and employees perform many workplace functions, it can also pose risks to intellectual property, data protection compliance and security – not to mention exposure to liability from relying on bias datasets, AI hallucinations or machine-error. In some sectors and jurisdictions, the use of AI is also subject to strict regulations. Organisations should be aware of these risks and have policies and procedures in place to mitigate them.

This masterclass is valuable to HR teams and people managers in any sector, as well as those responsible for IT systems, marketing and brand protection, and data privacy compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jo McLean
Jo McLean
Photo of Sonja Hart
Sonja Hart
Photo of Ross Gale
Ross Gale
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More