Tech 10 – Episode 3: Dunnhumby – Data-driven Decision-making In Retail (Video)

The Tech 10 is a video series exploring the key questions driving technological change and innovation today.

Across 10 episodes in 2025, we bring the future of technology to the forefront of the boardroom agenda, homing in on the hottest trending topics – from AI to tech modernisation, cybersecurity and privacy to data foundations.

To help business leaders shape a competitive advantage in 2025, we bring insights from industry experts, colleagues, clients, and real-world case studies to redefine how technology in its many forms is being harnessed as a driver of growth, innovation, and resilience.

In our third episode, Brian Kalms speaks to Josh Bottomley, CEO of dunnhumby, a global customer data science company, and Catherine Brien, AlixPartners' EMEA AI Lead. They discuss the opportunities presented for data-driven decision-making powered by AI in Retail, and explore how dunnhumby combines AI-driven strategies with human expertise to deliver cutting-edge analytics, while prioritising data privacy and customer trust.

Watch Episode 3:

